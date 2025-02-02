Ellos son los GANADORES de los Grammys 2025; la lista completa

El Crypto Arena de Los Ángeles es testigo esta noche de la 67° entrega de los Premios Grammy. El galardón más importante del mundo de la música tendrá nuevos dueños este año, y las emociones están a tope.
Una interminable lista de talentos, que van desde cantantes hasta compositores, están listos para vivir una velada inolvidable donde se rendirán los merecidos homenajes a sus obras, así como recaudar fondos en apoyo a los afectados por los recientes incendios que devastaron Los Ángeles.
También te puede interesar...
El anfitrión de esta noche es Trevor Noah, y entre los nominados a todas las categorías resaltan nombres como Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish y Chappell Roan.
Como es nuestro deber, te mantendremos actualizado respecto a quiénes se llevan el gramófono dorado en las distintas categorías. ¡No te despegues!
También te puede interesar...
GANADORES DE LOS GRAMMYS 2025
Mejor productor del año, no clásica
- GANADOR: Daniel Nigro
- Alissia
- Dernst "D'mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuck
- Mostaza
Compositor del año, no clásica
- GANADORA: Amy Allen
- Jessi Alexander
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Mejor interpretación vocal pop solista
- GANADORA: Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
- Beyoncé, Bodyguard
- Charli xcx, Apple
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- GANADOR: Norah Jones, Visions
- Cyrille Aimée, À̀Fleur De Peau
- Lake Street Dive, Good Together
- Aaron Lazar, Impossible Dream
- Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish
Mejor grabación Dance/Electrónica
- GANADORES: Justice ft. Tame Impala, Neverender
- Disclosure, She's Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet, Loved
- Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem, Leavemealone
- Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino, Witchy
Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica
- GANADOR: Brat, de Charli XCX
- Three, de Four Tet
- Hyperdrama, de Justice
- TIMELESS, de KAYTRANADA
- Telos, de Zedd
Mejor Grabación Remix
- GANADOR: Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix), de FNZ & Mark Ronson (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix, de KAYTRANADA (Doechii en colaboración con JT)
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix], de David Guetta (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
- Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix, de Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps y MrMyish (Julian Marley y Antaeus)
- Von dutch, de A.G. Cook (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook en colaboración con Addison Rae)
Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop
- GANADORA: Von dutch, de Charli XCX
- Make You Mine, de Madison Beer
- L´AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], de Billie Eilish
- yes, and?, de Ariana Grande
- Got Me Started, de Troye Sivan
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- GANADORES: Now and Then, de The Beatles
- Beautiful People (Stay High), de The Black Keys
- The American Dream Is Killing Me, de Green Day
- Gift Horse, de IDLES
- Dark Matter, de Pearl Jam
- Broken Man, de St. Vincen
Mejor álbum de Rock
- GANADOR: The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
- The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C, Romance
- Green Day, Saviors
- IDLES, TANGK
- Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
- The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
- Jack White, No Name
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- GANADORA: St. Vincent, Flea
- Cage the Elephant, Neon Pill
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Song of the Lake
- Fontaines D.C., Starburster
- Kim Gordon, Bye Bye
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- GANADORA: St. Vincent, All Born Screaming
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Wild God
- Clairo, Charm
- Kim Gordon, The Collective
- Brittany Howard, What Now
Mejor interpretación de Metal
- GANADOR: Gojira, Marina Viotti y Victor Le Masne, Mea Culpa (¡Ah! ¡Ça ira!)
- Judas Priest, Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose con Poppy, Suffocate
- Metallica, Screaming Suicide
- Spiritbox, Cellar Door
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- GANADORA: Muni Long, Made for Me (Live on BET)
- Jhené Aiko, Guidance
- Chris Brown, Residuals
- Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- SZA, Saturn
Mejor canción R&B
- GANADORA: SZA, Saturn
- Kehlani, After Hours
- Tems, Bruning
- Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long, Ruining Me
Mejor álbum de R&B
- GANADOR: Chris Brown, 11:11
- Lalah Hathaway, VANTABLACK
- Muni Long, Revenge
- Lucky Daye, Algorithm
- Usher, Coming Home
Mejor interpretación de rap
- GANADOR: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Cardi B, Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos, When The Sun Shines Again
- Doechii, Nissan Altima
- Eminem, Houdini
- Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar, Like That
- Glorilla, Yeah Glo!
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- GANADOR: Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu, 3:AM
- Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani, Kehlani
- Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey, SPAGHETTII
- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, We Still Don't Trust You
- Latto, Big Mamma
Mejor interpretación solista de canción Country
- GANADOR: Chris Stapelton, It Takes a Woman
- Beyoncé, 16 CARRIAGES
- Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Mejor interpretación Country dúo/banda
- GANADORAS: Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted
- Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan, Cowboys Cry Too
- Brothers Osborne, Break Mine
- Dan + Shay, Bigger House
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
Mejor canción Country
- GANADORA: Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Jelly Roll, I'm Not Ok
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em
- Chris Stapleton, It Takes a Woman
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- GANADOR: Las Letras Ya No Importan, Residente
- Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- Rayo, J Balvin
- Ferxxocalipsis, Feid
- Att., Young Miko
Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo
- GANADOR: ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?, Rawayana
- Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar
- Pa' Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk
- Autopoiética, Mon Laferte
- Grasa, Nathy Peluso
Mejor álbum tropical latino
- GANADOR: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional), Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Muevense, Marc Anthony
- Bailar, Sheila E.
- Radio Güira, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- Vacilón Santiaguero, Kiki Valera
Mejor interpretación de música tradicional americana
- GANADORA: Sierra Ferrell, Lighthouse
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, Nothing in Rambling
- Rhiannon Giddens, The Ballad of Sally Anne
Mejor interpretación Americana
- GANADORA: Sierra Ferrell, American Dreaming
- Beyoncé, Ya Ya
- Madison Cunningham, Subtitles
- Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves, Don't Do Me Good
- Sarah Jarosz, Runaway Train
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload of Sky
Mejor álbum de música mexicana
- GANADOR: Carin Leon, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
- Chiquis, Diamantes
- Peso Pluma, Éxodo
- Jessi Uribe, Pal Barrio
Mejor banda sonora para un medio visual
- GANADORA: Dune 2
- American fiction
- Challengers
- The Color Purple
- Shōgun
Mejor canción para un medio visual
- GANADOR: Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Luke Combs, Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)
- *NSYNC, Better Place (TROLLS Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo, Can't Catch me Now (Hunger Games)
- Barbra Streisand, Love Will Survive (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
Mejor video musical
- GANADOR: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- ASAP Rocky, Tailor Swif (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
- Charli xcx, 360
- Eminem, Houdini
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
Mejor álbum de rap
- GANADORA: Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal
- J. Cole, Might Delete Later
- Common y Pete Rock, The Auditorium, Vol. 1
- Eminem, La muerte de Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future y Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You
Mejor álbum de pop vocal
- GANADORA: Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Álbum del año
- André 3000, New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
- Charli xcx, Brat
- Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
- Billie Eilish, Hit Me Soft and Hard
- Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Grabación del año
- The Beatles, Now and Then
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em (primer número 1 femenino negro en la Hot Country Charts)
- Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
- Charli xcx, 360
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
Canción del año
- Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
- Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
- Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please"¿
- Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em
Mejor nuevo artista
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Kruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Mejor actuación de dúo o grupo pop
- Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift, Us
- Beyoncé ft. Post Malone, LEVII'S JEANS
- Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, Guess
- Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica, The Boy is Mine
- Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile
Mejor grabación Pop
- Madison Beer, Make You Mine
- Charli xcx, Von Dutch
- Billie Eilish, The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Ariana Grande, Yes, and?
- Troye Sivan, Got Me Started
Mejor álbum de música Country
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
- Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
- Chris Sapleton, Higher
- Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- Anitta, Generación Funk
- Luis Fonsi, El Viaje
- Kany Garcia, GARCÍA
- Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
- Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS
Mejor álbum musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsides
- Suffs
- The Wiz