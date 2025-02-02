﻿
02 de febrero del 2025
Espectaculos

Ellos son los GANADORES de los Grammys 2025; la lista completa

Conoce a los artistas que se llevaron el premio más importante de la escena musical

Ellos son los GANADORES de los Grammys 2025; la lista completa
Xalapa | 2025-02-02 | Eric Rodríguez Lugo
El Crypto Arena de Los Ángeles es testigo esta noche de la 67° entrega de los Premios Grammy. El galardón más importante del mundo de la música tendrá nuevos dueños este año, y las emociones están a tope.

Una interminable lista de talentos, que van desde cantantes hasta compositores, están listos para vivir una velada inolvidable donde se rendirán los merecidos homenajes a sus obras, así como recaudar fondos en apoyo a los afectados por los recientes incendios que devastaron Los Ángeles.

El anfitrión de esta noche es Trevor Noah, y entre los nominados a todas las categorías resaltan nombres como Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish y Chappell Roan.

Como es nuestro deber, te mantendremos actualizado respecto a quiénes se llevan el gramófono dorado en las distintas categorías. ¡No te despegues!

GANADORES DE LOS GRAMMYS 2025

Mejor productor del año, no clásica

  • GANADOR: Daniel Nigro
  • Alissia
  • Dernst "D'mile" Emile II
  • Ian Fitchuck
  • Mostaza

Compositor del año, no clásica

  • GANADORA: Amy Allen
  • Jessi Alexander
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Raye

Mejor interpretación vocal pop solista

  • GANADORA: Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
  • Beyoncé, Bodyguard
  • Charli xcx, Apple
  • Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!

Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • GANADOR: Norah Jones, Visions
  • Cyrille Aimée, À̀Fleur De Peau
  • Lake Street Dive, Good Together
  • Aaron Lazar, Impossible Dream
  • Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish

Mejor grabación Dance/Electrónica

  • GANADORES: Justice ft. Tame Impala, Neverender
  • Disclosure, She's Gone, Dance On
  • Four Tet, Loved
  • Fred Again.. ft. Baby Keem, Leavemealone
  • Kaytranada ft. Childish Gambino, Witchy

Mejor Álbum de Dance/Electrónica

  • GANADOR: Brat, de Charli XCX
  • Three, de Four Tet
  • Hyperdrama, de Justice
  • TIMELESS, de KAYTRANADA
  • Telos, de Zedd

Mejor Grabación Remix

  • GANADOR: Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix), de FNZ & Mark Ronson (Sabrina Carpenter)
  • Alter Ego - KAYTRANADA Remix, de KAYTRANADA (Doechii en colaboración con JT)
  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix], de David Guetta (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
  • Jah Sees Them - Amapiano Remix, de Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps y MrMyish (Julian Marley y Antaeus)
  • Von dutch, de A.G. Cook (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook en colaboración con Addison Rae)

Mejor Grabación de Dance Pop

  • GANADORA: Von dutch, de Charli XCX
  • Make You Mine, de Madison Beer
  • L´AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], de Billie Eilish
  • yes, and?, de Ariana Grande
  • Got Me Started, de Troye Sivan

Mejor Interpretación de Rock

  • GANADORES: Now and Then, de The Beatles
  • Beautiful People (Stay High), de The Black Keys
  • The American Dream Is Killing Me, de Green Day
  • Gift Horse, de IDLES
  • Dark Matter, de Pearl Jam
  • Broken Man, de St. Vincen

Mejor álbum de Rock

  • GANADOR: The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
  • The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards
  • Fontaines D.C, Romance
  • Green Day, Saviors
  • IDLES, TANGK
  • Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
  • The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
  • Jack White, No Name

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • GANADORA: St. Vincent, Flea
  • Cage the Elephant, Neon Pill
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Song of the Lake
  • Fontaines D.C., Starburster
  • Kim Gordon, Bye Bye

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

  • GANADORA: St. Vincent, All Born Screaming
  • Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Wild God
  • Clairo, Charm
  • Kim Gordon, The Collective
  • Brittany Howard, What Now

Mejor interpretación de Metal

  • GANADOR: Gojira, Marina Viotti y Victor Le Masne, Mea Culpa (¡Ah! ¡Ça ira!)
  • Judas Priest, Crown of Horns
  • Knocked Loose con Poppy, Suffocate
  • Metallica, Screaming Suicide
  • Spiritbox, Cellar Door

Mejor interpretación de R&B

  • GANADORA: Muni Long, Made for Me (Live on BET)
  • Jhené Aiko, Guidance
  • Chris Brown, Residuals
  • Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • SZA, Saturn

Mejor canción R&B

  • GANADORA: SZA, Saturn
  • Kehlani, After Hours
  • Tems, Bruning
  • Coco Jones, Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Muni Long, Ruining Me

Mejor álbum de R&B

  • GANADOR: Chris Brown, 11:11
  • Lalah Hathaway, VANTABLACK
  • Muni Long, Revenge
  • Lucky Daye, Algorithm
  • Usher, Coming Home

Mejor interpretación de rap

  • GANADOR: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • Cardi B, Enough (Miami)
  • Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos, When The Sun Shines Again
  • Doechii, Nissan Altima
  • Eminem, Houdini
  • Future & Metro Boomin ft. Kendrick Lamar, Like That
  • Glorilla, Yeah Glo!

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

  • GANADOR: Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu, 3:AM
  • Jordan Adetunji ft. Kehlani, Kehlani
  • Beyoncé ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey, SPAGHETTII
  • Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, We Still Don't Trust You
  • Latto, Big Mamma

Mejor interpretación solista de canción Country

  • GANADOR: Chris Stapelton, It Takes a Woman
  • Beyoncé, 16 CARRIAGES
  • Jelly Roll, I Am Not Okay
  • Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Mejor interpretación Country dúo/banda

  • GANADORAS: Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted
  • Kelsea Ballerini y Noah Kahan, Cowboys Cry Too
  • Brothers Osborne, Break Mine
  • Dan + Shay, Bigger House
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Mejor canción Country

  • GANADORA: Kacey Musgraves, The Architect
  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Jelly Roll, I'm Not Ok
  • Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
  • Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em
  • Chris Stapleton, It Takes a Woman

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

  • GANADOR: Las Letras Ya No Importan, Residente
  • Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
  • Rayo, J Balvin
  • Ferxxocalipsis, Feid
  • Att., Young Miko

Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo

  • GANADOR: ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?, Rawayana
  • Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar
  • Pa' Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk
  • Autopoiética, Mon Laferte
  • Grasa, Nathy Peluso

Mejor álbum tropical latino

  • GANADOR: Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional), Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • Muevense, Marc Anthony
  • Bailar, Sheila E.
  • Radio Güira, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
  • Vacilón Santiaguero, Kiki Valera

Mejor interpretación de música tradicional americana

  • GANADORA: Sierra Ferrell, Lighthouse
  • Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood, Nothing in Rambling
  • Rhiannon Giddens, The Ballad of Sally Anne

Mejor interpretación Americana

  • GANADORA: Sierra Ferrell, American Dreaming
  • Beyoncé, Ya Ya
  • Madison Cunningham, Subtitles
  • Madi Diaz ft. Kacey Musgraves, Don't Do Me Good
  • Sarah Jarosz, Runaway Train
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Empty Trainload of Sky

Mejor álbum de música mexicana

  • GANADOR: Carin Leon, Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
  • Chiquis, Diamantes
  • Peso Pluma, Éxodo
  • Jessi Uribe, Pal Barrio

Mejor banda sonora para un medio visual

  • GANADORA: Dune 2
  • American fiction
  • Challengers
  • The Color Purple
  • Shōgun

Mejor canción para un medio visual

  • GANADOR: Jon Batiste, It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
  • Luke Combs, Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (Twisters)
  • *NSYNC, Better Place (TROLLS Band Together)
  • Olivia Rodrigo, Can't Catch me Now (Hunger Games)
  • Barbra Streisand, Love Will Survive (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)

Mejor video musical

  • GANADOR: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • ASAP Rocky, Tailor Swif (The Tatooist of Auschwitz)
  • Charli xcx, 360
  • Eminem, Houdini
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Mejor álbum de rap

  • GANADORA: Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal
  • J. Cole, Might Delete Later
  • Common y Pete Rock, The Auditorium, Vol. 1
  • Eminem, La muerte de Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
  • Future y Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You

Mejor álbum de pop vocal

  • GANADORA: Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
  • Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Ariana Grande, Eternal Sunshine
  • Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Álbum del año

  • André 3000, New Blue Sun
  • Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Short n' Sweet
  • Charli xcx, Brat
  • Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
  • Billie Eilish, Hit Me Soft and Hard
  • Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Grabación del año

  • The Beatles, Now and Then
  • Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em (primer número 1 femenino negro en la Hot Country Charts)
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Expresso
  • Charli xcx, 360
  • Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
  • Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight

Canción del año

  • Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather
  • Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone, Fortnight
  • Chappell Roan, Good Luck, Babe!
  • Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Please Please Please"¿
  • Beyoncé, Texas Hold 'Em

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Kruangbin
  • RAYE
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Mejor actuación de dúo o grupo pop

  • Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor Swift, Us
  • Beyoncé ft. Post Malone, LEVII'S JEANS
  • Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish, Guess
  • Ariana Grande ft. Brandy & Monica, The Boy is Mine
  • Bruno Mars ft. Lady Gaga, Die With a Smile

    Mejor grabación Pop

    • Madison Beer, Make You Mine
    • Charli xcx, Von Dutch
    • Billie Eilish, The Love of My Life [Over Now Extended Edit]
    • Ariana Grande, Yes, and?
    • Troye Sivan, Got Me Started

    Mejor álbum de música Country

    • Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
    • Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
    • Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
    • Chris Sapleton, Higher
    • Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

    Mejor álbum de pop latino

    • Anitta, Generación Funk
    • Luis Fonsi, El Viaje
    • Kany Garcia, GARCÍA
    • Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
    • Kali Uchis, ORQUÍDEAS

    Mejor álbum musical

    • Hell's Kitchen
    • Merrily We Roll Along
    • The Notebook
    • The Outsides
    • Suffs
    • The Wiz
