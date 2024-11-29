Belinda y Cher se unen para lanzar este tema navideño del año: canción y letra









Este viernes 29 de noviembre, una noticia en la industria musical dejó a los fanáticos con la boca abierta. La incomparable Cher, conocida mundialmente como la Diosa del Pop, ha lanzado una nueva versión de su famoso tema DJ Play A Christmas Song, pero esta vez con un toque especial: la colaboración de la cantante mexicana Belinda.

La canción, que mezcla inglés y español, será parte de la Christmas Deluxe Edition de Cher, un álbum navideño que promete emocionar a fans de todo el mundo, pero especialmente a los de América Latina.

¿Cómo se dio esta colaboración inédita entre Cher y Belinda? Este año ha sido inolvidable para Belinda. Con sencillos como Jackpot y 300 noches, la cantante y actriz ha consolidado su lugar como una de las artistas más relevantes del pop latino.

Pero ahora, da un paso más al unirse a la leyenda Cher, quien recientemente expresó su entusiasmo por este proyecto, destacando que se trata de uno de los momentos más memorables de su carrera.

En la versión renovada de DJ Play A Christmas Song, las dos estrellas se mezclan musicalmente, ofreciendo una propuesta alegre y festiva que se alinea perfectamente con el espíritu de la temporada navideña.

La canción no solo resalta la calidad vocal de Belinda, sino que también aporta frescura al clásico tema, que ya ha superado los 41 millones de reproducciones en su versión original.

La colaboración será uno de los momentos más destacados de la Christmas Deluxe Edition, un disco que incluirá 19 temas, entre ellos varios clásicos navideños y cuatro canciones originales.

LA NAVIDAD DE CHER Y BELINDA LLEGA CON MUCHA MÚSICA

El 6 de diciembre, los fanáticos de Cher y Belinda podrán disfrutar de este esperado lanzamiento. La versión navideña del tema promete convertirse en un himno de la temporada, uniendo a dos generaciones de artistas con estilos únicos, pero con una misma pasión por la música que trasciende fronteras.

La colaboración no solo celebra la magia de la Navidad, sino que también fortalece el legado de Cher mientras introduce su música a nuevas audiencias, con la voz fresca y encantadora de Belinda.





DJ PLAY A CHRISTMAS SONG LYRICS

Verse 1: Cher

No one on the streets and the city is quiet

I should be asleep by the heat of the fire

But I'm on my way out

And I'm gonna stay out

I can feel the pulse as I walk in the door

Take me through the crowd, through the middle of the floor

The red and the green lights

Are hitting me just right

Pre-Chorus: Cher

Nothing more, nothing less

I got one request

Chorus: Cher

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It's cold outside, but it's warm in here

And that's the only thing I want this year

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It's tough outside, but it's love in here

And that's the only thing I want this year

Verse 2: Belinda

La alegría sobra еn este lugar

Porque еstá llegando la navidad

Se siente en el aire

Incomparable

Pre-Chorus: Belinda

Todo lo que pedí está por venir

Chorus: Belinda

DJ, prende la ciudad

Y toca mi canción de navidad

Bailemos hasta que salga el sol

Y súbele el volumen al amor

DJ, toca mi canción

Quiero bailar hasta que salga el sol

Porque esta noche se celebra

No todos los días es navidad

Post-Chorus: Cher & Belinda

That's the only thing I want this year

That's the only thing I want this year

That's the only thing I want this year

That's the only thing I want this year

Bridge

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing, dancing all night long

Chorus: Cher & Belinda

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It's cold outside, but it's warm in here

And that's the only thing I want this year

DJ, play a Christmas song

I wanna be dancing all night long

It's tough outside, but it's love in here

And that's the only thing I want this year

Post-Chorus; Cher & Belinda

That's the only thing I want this year (DJ, play a Christmas song)

That's the only thing I want this year (I wanna be dancing all night long)

That's the only thing I want this year (It's cold outside, but it's warm in here)

That's the only thing I want this year