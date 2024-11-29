Belinda y Cher se unen para lanzar este tema navideño del año: canción y letra

La canción, que mezcla inglés y español, será parte de la Christmas Deluxe Edition de Cher, un álbum navideño que promete emocionar a fans de todo el mundo, pero especialmente a los de América Latina.
Pero ahora, da un paso más al unirse a la leyenda Cher, quien recientemente expresó su entusiasmo por este proyecto, destacando que se trata de uno de los momentos más memorables de su carrera.
En la versión renovada de DJ Play A Christmas Song, las dos estrellas se mezclan musicalmente, ofreciendo una propuesta alegre y festiva que se alinea perfectamente con el espíritu de la temporada navideña.
La canción no solo resalta la calidad vocal de Belinda, sino que también aporta frescura al clásico tema, que ya ha superado los 41 millones de reproducciones en su versión original.
El 6 de diciembre, los fanáticos de Cher y Belinda podrán disfrutar de este esperado lanzamiento. La versión navideña del tema promete convertirse en un himno de la temporada, uniendo a dos generaciones de artistas con estilos únicos, pero con una misma pasión por la música que trasciende fronteras.
La colaboración no solo celebra la magia de la Navidad, sino que también fortalece el legado de Cher mientras introduce su música a nuevas audiencias, con la voz fresca y encantadora de Belinda.
Verse 1: Cher
No one on the streets and the city is quiet
I should be asleep by the heat of the fire
But I'm on my way out
And I'm gonna stay out
I can feel the pulse as I walk in the door
Take me through the crowd, through the middle of the floor
The red and the green lights
Are hitting me just right
Pre-Chorus: Cher
Nothing more, nothing less
I got one request
Chorus: Cher
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It's cold outside, but it's warm in here
And that's the only thing I want this year
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It's tough outside, but it's love in here
And that's the only thing I want this year
Verse 2: Belinda
La alegría sobra еn este lugar
Porque еstá llegando la navidad
Se siente en el aire
Incomparable
Pre-Chorus: Belinda
Todo lo que pedí está por venir
Chorus: Belinda
DJ, prende la ciudad
Y toca mi canción de navidad
Bailemos hasta que salga el sol
Y súbele el volumen al amor
DJ, toca mi canción
Quiero bailar hasta que salga el sol
Porque esta noche se celebra
No todos los días es navidad
Post-Chorus: Cher & Belinda
That's the only thing I want this year
That's the only thing I want this year
That's the only thing I want this year
That's the only thing I want this year
Bridge
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing, dancing all night long
Chorus: Cher & Belinda
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It's cold outside, but it's warm in here
And that's the only thing I want this year
DJ, play a Christmas song
I wanna be dancing all night long
It's tough outside, but it's love in here
And that's the only thing I want this year
Post-Chorus; Cher & Belinda
That's the only thing I want this year (DJ, play a Christmas song)
That's the only thing I want this year (I wanna be dancing all night long)
That's the only thing I want this year (It's cold outside, but it's warm in here)
That's the only thing I want this year