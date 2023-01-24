Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023
´All quiet on the western front´ y ´Everything everywhere all at once´ lideran categorías de los Premios Óscar 2023
Desde Beverly Hills, California, los actores Allison Williams y Riz Ahmed presentaron a los nominados a los Premios Óscar de este año, donde ´All quiet on the western front´ (Sin novedad al frente) de Edward Berger y ´Everything everywhere all at once´ (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo) de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schneirt, lideran las 14 categorías anunciadas esta mañana.
Previo a los nominados, la presidenta de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, Janet Yang, resaltó que los Premios Óscar son de los "más estimados" por el público durante "casi un siglo ya" y de los cuales el principal, Mejor Película, es elegido por los más de 10 mil cineastas y artistas "trabajando y viviendo en todo el mundo."
JANET YANG, presidenta de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.
A continuación, las 14 categorías y sus nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023, cuya ceremonia se realizará el 12 de marzo bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.
Actriz de reparto
Angela Basset - Black panther: Wakanda forever
Hong chau - The whale
Kerry condón - The banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything everywhere all at once
Stephanie Ahsu - Everything everywhere all at once
Diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda forever
Elvis
Everything everywhere all at once
Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Sonido
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: The way of water
The Batman
Elvis
Top gun: Maverick
Música original
All quiet on the western front
Babylon
The banshees of Inisherin
Everything everywhere all at once
The Fabelmans
Guion adaptado
All quiet on the western front
Glass onion: A knives out mystery
Living
Top gun: Maverick
Women talking
Guion original
The banshees of Inisherin
Everything everywhere all at once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of sadness
Cortometraje
An irish goodbye
Ivalu
Le pupille
Night ride
The red suitcase
Corto animado
The boy the mole the fox and the horse
The flying sailor
Ice merchants
My year of dicks
An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson- The banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything everywhere all at once
Canción original
´Applause´, Sofía Carson – Tell it like a woman
´Hold my hand´, Lady Gaga - Top gun
´Lift me up´, Rihanna – Black panther: Wakanda forever
´Naatu naatu´, NTR y Ram Charan – RRR
´This is a life´, Mitski y David Byrne- Everything everywhere all at once
Documental
All that breathes
All the beauty and the bloodshed
Fire of love
A house made of splinters
Navalny
Corto documental
The elephant whisperers
Haulout
How do you measure a year?
The Martha Mitchell effect
Stranger at the gate
Película extranjera
All quiet on the western front - Alemania
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
Close - Bélgica
Eo - Polonia
The quiet girl - Irlanda
Película animada
Pinocho
Marcel the shell with shoes on
Puss in boots: The last wish
The sea beast
Turning red
Maquillaje y peinado
All quiet on the western front
The Batman
Black panther: Wakanda forever
Elvis
The whale
Diseño de producción
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: The way of water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Edición
The banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything everywhere all at once
Tár
Top gun: Maverick
Fotografía
All quiet on the western front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of light
Tár
Efectos visuales
All quiet on the western front
Avatar
The Batman
Black panther: Wakanda forever
Top gun: Maverick
Actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell – The banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser- The whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Actriz
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once
Dirección
Martin McDonagh – The banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere all at once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of sadness
Película
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: The way of water
The banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Evverything everywhere all at once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top gun: Maverick
Triangle of sadness
Women talking