Conoce a los nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023

Desde Beverly Hills, California, los actores Allison Williams y Riz Ahmed presentaron a los nominados a los Premios Óscar de este año, donde ´All quiet on the western front´ (Sin novedad al frente) de Edward Berger y ´Everything everywhere all at once´ (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo) de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Schneirt, lideran las 14 categorías anunciadas esta mañana.

Previo a los nominados, la presidenta de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, Janet Yang, resaltó que los Premios Óscar son de los "más estimados" por el público durante "casi un siglo ya" y de los cuales el principal, Mejor Película, es elegido por los más de 10 mil cineastas y artistas "trabajando y viviendo en todo el mundo."

JANET YANG, presidenta de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas.

A continuación, las 14 categorías y sus nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023, cuya ceremonia se realizará el 12 de marzo bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.

Actriz de reparto

Angela Basset - Black panther: Wakanda forever

Hong chau - The whale

Kerry condón - The banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything everywhere all at once

Stephanie Ahsu - Everything everywhere all at once

Diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda forever

Elvis

Everything everywhere all at once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Sonido

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: The way of water

The Batman

Elvis

Top gun: Maverick

Música original

All quiet on the western front

Babylon

The banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans

Guion adaptado

All quiet on the western front

Glass onion: A knives out mystery

Living

Top gun: Maverick

Women talking

Guion original

The banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of sadness

Cortometraje

An irish goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night ride

The red suitcase

Corto animado

The boy the mole the fox and the horse

The flying sailor

Ice merchants

My year of dicks

An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson- The banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything everywhere all at once

Canción original

´Applause´, Sofía Carson – Tell it like a woman

´Hold my hand´, Lady Gaga - Top gun

´Lift me up´, Rihanna – Black panther: Wakanda forever

´Naatu naatu´, NTR y Ram Charan – RRR

´This is a life´, Mitski y David Byrne- Everything everywhere all at once

Documental

All that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

Corto documental

The elephant whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell effect

Stranger at the gate

Película extranjera

All quiet on the western front - Alemania

Argentina, 1985 - Argentina

Close - Bélgica

Eo - Polonia

The quiet girl - Irlanda

Película animada

Pinocho

Marcel the shell with shoes on

Puss in boots: The last wish

The sea beast

Turning red

Maquillaje y peinado

All quiet on the western front

The Batman

Black panther: Wakanda forever

Elvis

The whale

Diseño de producción

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: The way of water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Edición

The banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything everywhere all at once

Tár

Top gun: Maverick

Fotografía

All quiet on the western front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of light

Tár

Efectos visuales

All quiet on the western front

Avatar

The Batman

Black panther: Wakanda forever

Top gun: Maverick

Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell – The banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser- The whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Actriz

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything everywhere all at once

Dirección

Martin McDonagh – The banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything everywhere all at once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of sadness

Película

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: The way of water

The banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Evverything everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top gun: Maverick

Triangle of sadness

Women talking