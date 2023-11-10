Nominaciones Grammy 2024: conoce la lista completa de artistas
Los Grammy están a nada de celebrarse, ¿Ya tienes a tus favoritos? Estos son los nominados
Los premios de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, mejor conocidos como Grammy, están a nada de celebrarse. Seguramente ya tienes a tus favoritos, por eso, aquí te tenemos la lista completa de los nominados.
En esta edición, entre los nominados al Grammy están artistas de la talla de Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Rihanna, Peso Pluma y Dua Lipa, quienes se enfrentarán cara a cara para ir por el máximo galardón para lo mejor de la música.
Los ganadores de las 24 categorías se darán a conocer el próximo 4 de febrero de 2024. La ceremonia de premiación se realizará en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos, y será transmitida a través del canal de televisión TNT, así como por la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
¿CUÁLES SON LOS NOMINADOS A LOS GRAMMY 2024?
Aquí te dejamos las categorías y los artistas nominados de cada una. ¡Checa si está tu favorito!
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst "D´Mile" Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- ´Flowers´ – Miley Cyrus
- ´Paint the Town Red´- Doja Cat
- ´What Was I Made For?´ – Billie Eilish
- ´Vampire´ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ´Anti-Hero´ – Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- ´Thousand Miles´ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- ´Candy Necklace´ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- ´Never Felt So Alone´ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
- ´Karma´ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- ´Ghost in the Machine´ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación Pop
- ´Baby Don´t Hurt Me´ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
- ´Miracle´ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
- ´Padam Padam´ – Kylie Minogue
- ´One In a Million´ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- ´Rush´ – Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
- ´Angry´ – The Rolling Stones
- ´Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl´ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ´Emotion Sickness´ – Queens Of The Stone Age
- ´Not Strong Enough´ – Boygenius
- ´Rescued´ – Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- ´Bad Man´ – Disturbed
- ´Phantom of the Opera´ – Ghost
- ´72 Seasons´ – Metallice
- ´Hive Mind´ – Slipknot
- ´Jaded´ – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- The Record – Boygenius
- Did You Know That There´s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
- ´Summer Too Hot´ – Chris Brown
- ´Back to Love´ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
- ´ICU´ – Coco Jones
- ´How Does It Make You Feel´ – Victoria Monét
- ´Kill Bill´- SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn´t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
- ´Sittin´ On Top of the World´ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
- ´Attention´ – Doja Cat
- ´Spin Bout U´ – Drake, 21 Savage
- ´All My Life´ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- ´Low´ – SZA
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz
- Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Canción del Año
- ´A&W´ – Lana Del Rey
- ´Anti-Hero´ – Taylor Swift
- ´Butterfly´ – Jon Batiste
- ´Dance The Night´ – Dua Lipa
- ´Flowers´ – Miley Cyrus
- ´Kill Bill´ – SZA
- ´Vampire´ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ´What Was I Made For?´ – Billie Eilish
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- ´In Your Love´ – Tyler Childers
- ´Buried´ – Brandy Clark
- ´Fast Car´ – Luke Combs
- ´The Last Thing On My Mind´ – Dolly Parton
- ´White Horse´ – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Country
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin´ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- ´Ampiano´ – Asake y Olamide
- ´City Boys´ – Burna Boy
- ´Unavailable´ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- ´Rush´ – Ayra Starr
- ´Water´ – Tyla
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
- Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
- ´Barbie World´ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
- ´Dance The Night´ – Dua Lipa
- ´I´m Just Ken´ – Ryan Gosling
- ´Lift Me Up´ – Rihanna
- ´What Was I Made For?´ – Billie Eilish
Record del Año
- ´Worship´ – Jon Batiste
- ´Not Strong Enough´ – Boygenius
- ´Flowers´ – Miley Cyrus
- ´What Was I Made For?´ – Billie Eilish
- ´On My Mama´ – Victoria Monét
- ´Vampire´ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ´Anti-Hero´ – Taylor Swift
- ´Kill Bill´- SZA
Álbum del Año
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The Record – Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There´s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA