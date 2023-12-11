Golden Globes 2024: esta es la lista completa de nominados a la ceremonia
El próximo 7 de enero se sabrá quiénes son los ganadores a lo mejor del cine y la televisión
La edición número 81 de los Golden Globes está a la vuelta de la esquina, pues el próximo 7 de enero se sabrá quiénes son los ganadores de este galardón que premia a lo mejor del cine y la televisión.
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el reconocido Hotel Beverly Hilton, de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, Nueva York. En la gala desfilarán artistas de la talla de Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio y Nicolas Cage.
Pero mientras eso pasa, aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Golden Globes, para que de una vez vayas escogiendo a tu favorito de cada categoría.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Golden Globes?
Mejor Película (Drama)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor Actor (Drama)
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor Guion
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives, Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet y Arthur Harari
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance, de Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
- Dance the Night, de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa y Caroline Ailin - Barbie
- I'm Just Ken, de Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
- Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
- What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and The Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película (No idioma inglés)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie de Drama
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Mejor Musical o Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Mejor Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor Actor (Drama)
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Musical, Comedia o Drama)
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Musical, Comedia o Drama)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Mejor Actriz (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Mejor Actor (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Mejor Comediante de Stand-Up en TV (Serie Limitada, Serie de Antología o Película de TV)
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer