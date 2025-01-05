Conoce EN VIVO a los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2025

Esta noche será un reconocimiento para lo mejor del cine y la televisión en el último año, pues la 82° edición de los Globos de Oro se lleva a cabo este domingo 5 de enero, revelando la lista de ganadores a medida que avanza la ceremonia.
Producciones como Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, y The Bear compiten para conseguir el premio, junto a un gran número de actores y actrices que se destacan esta noche como lo mejor del séptimo arte, tanto en el cine como en la televisión.
Nikki Glaser es la presentadora de la actual ceremonia, desde el emblemático Hotel Beverly Hilton, en Los Ángeles, California. Mantente conectado, pues te compartiremos a continuación la lista completa de los distintos ganadores, la cual se actualizará en vivo.
Lista completa de ganadores
Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) - GANADORA
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión - Musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri (Bear, The)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
- Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) - GANADOR
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
Mejor actor en serie de televisión - Drama
- Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) - GANADOR
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Allison Janney (Diplomat, The)
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) - GANADORA
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (Bear, The)
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Diego Luna (La Máquina)
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach (Bear, The)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Tadanobu Asano (Shogun) - GANADOR
Mejor actor en serie de televisión - Musical o comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jeremy Allen White (Bear, The) - GANADOR
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
Mejor guion - Película
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Peter Straughan (Conclave) - GANADOR
- Sean Baker (Anora)
Mejor especial de stand-up en televisión
- Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong: Single Lady - GANADORA
- Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You´ll Die
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
- Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Mejor película - Idioma no inglés
- All We Imagine as Light (Francia, India, Luxemburgo, Países Bajos)
- Emilia Pérez (Francia) - GANADORA
- I´m Still Here (Brasil)
- The Girl With The Needle (Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca)
- The Seed of The Sacred Fig (Alemania, Francia, Irán)
- Vermiglio (Italia)
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin) - GANADOR
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
- Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) - GANADORA
- Kate Winslet (The Regime)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
Mejor actriz en película - Musical o comedia
- Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Demi Moore (The Substance) - GANADORA
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Zendaya (Challengers)
Mejor actor en película - Musical o comedia
- Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
- Glen Powell (Hit Man)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
- Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) - GANADOR
Mejor película - Animada
- Flow - GANADORA
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- The Wild Robot
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Mejor director - Película
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) - GANADOR
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Edward Berger (Conclave)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
Mejor banda sonora original - Película
- Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
- Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
- Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)
- Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers) - GANADORA
- Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
Mejor canción original - Película
- Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl) - Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li
- Compress / Repress (Challengers) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
- El Mal (Emilia Pérez) - Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard - GANADORA
- Forbidden Road (Better Man) - Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
- Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot) - Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson
- Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez) - Clément Ducol, Camille
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- The Wild Robot
- Twisters
- Wicked - GANADOR
Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión
- Baby Reindeer - GANADORA
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ripley
- The Penguin
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor serie de televisión - Musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Bear, The
- Hacks - GANADORA
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Gentlemen
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión - Drama
- Anna Sawai (Shogun) - GANADORA
- Emma D´Arcy (House of the Dragon)
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
- Keri Russell (Diplomat, The)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- Diplomat, The
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun - GANADORA
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
- The Day of the Jackal
Mejor actriz en película - Drama
- Angelina Jolie (Maria)
- Fernanda Torres (I´m Still Here) - GANADORA
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
- Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
Mejor actor en película - Drama
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) - GANADOR
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Daniel Craig (Queer)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
Mejor película - Drama
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
- The Brutalist - GANADORA
Mejor película - Musical o comedia
- A Real Pain
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez - GANADORA
- The Substance
- Wicked