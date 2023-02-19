´Sin novedad al frente´, gran ganadora de los Premios BAFTA 2023

´Sin novedad al frente´ (All quiet on the western front), producción de Netflix dirigida por Edward Berger se convirtió en la gran ganadora de los Premios BAFTA 2023, conquistando siete categorías: Mejor Director, Película extranjera, Mejor Película, Guion adaptado, Música original, Mejor Sonido y Fotografía.

La producción superó a creaciones nacionales e internacionales, incluyendo a ´Pinocho´ de Guillermo del Toro, también original de la plataforma de streaming.

And the BAFTA for Best Film goes to All Quiet On The Western Front! @allquietmovie @netflixuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/jfTIMeZkad — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

La ceremonia, emotiva y muy musical, reconoció a lo mejor del cine tanto británico e internacional, donde producciones como ´Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo´ (Everything everywhere all at once) conquistó otras distinciones, a la par de ´Los fantasmas de la isla´ (The banshees of Inisherin).

Sisters are doing it for themselves! The incredible @ArianaDeBose opens the 2023 #EEBAFTAs with an iconic performance! ? pic.twitter.com/G9YgKN2e1t — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

Los ganadores

A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA 2023:

Guion Adaptado - All quiet on the Western Front

Actriz de reparto - Kerry Condon (The banshees of Inisherin)

Actor de reparto - Barry Keoghan (The banshees of Inisherin)

Fotografía - All quiet on the Western Front

Debut de escritor, productor o director británico - Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)

Película animada - Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Guion original - The banshees of Inisherin

Efectos visuales - Avatar: The way of water

Premio Especial BAFTA Fewllowship - Sandy Powell

Película británica destacada - The banshees of Inisherin

Director - Edward Berger (All quiet on the Western Front)

Maquillaje y peinado - Elvis

Casting - Elvis

Edición - Everything everywhere all at once

Documental - Navalny

Diseño de producción - Babylon

Estrella en ascenso - Emma Mackey

Actor - Austin Butler (Elvis)

Actriz - Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Película - All quiet on the Western Front

Sonido - All quiet on the Western Front

Música original - All quiet on the Western Front

Diseño de vestuario - Elvis

Película extranjera - All quiet on the Western Front

Corto británico - An irish goodbye

Corto animado británico - The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse