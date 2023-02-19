´Sin novedad al frente´, gran ganadora de los Premios BAFTA 2023
´Sin novedad al frente´, producción de Netflix, consiguió 7 Premios BAFTA 2023
´Sin novedad al frente´ (All quiet on the western front), producción de Netflix dirigida por Edward Berger se convirtió en la gran ganadora de los Premios BAFTA 2023, conquistando siete categorías: Mejor Director, Película extranjera, Mejor Película, Guion adaptado, Música original, Mejor Sonido y Fotografía.
La producción superó a creaciones nacionales e internacionales, incluyendo a ´Pinocho´ de Guillermo del Toro, también original de la plataforma de streaming.
La ceremonia, emotiva y muy musical, reconoció a lo mejor del cine tanto británico e internacional, donde producciones como ´Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo´ (Everything everywhere all at once) conquistó otras distinciones, a la par de ´Los fantasmas de la isla´ (The banshees of Inisherin).
Los ganadores
A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios BAFTA 2023:
Guion Adaptado - All quiet on the Western Front
Actriz de reparto - Kerry Condon (The banshees of Inisherin)
Actor de reparto - Barry Keoghan (The banshees of Inisherin)
Fotografía - All quiet on the Western Front
Debut de escritor, productor o director británico - Charlotte Wells (Aftersun)
Película animada - Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Guion original - The banshees of Inisherin
Efectos visuales - Avatar: The way of water
Premio Especial BAFTA Fewllowship - Sandy Powell
Película británica destacada - The banshees of Inisherin
Director - Edward Berger (All quiet on the Western Front)
Maquillaje y peinado - Elvis
Casting - Elvis
Edición - Everything everywhere all at once
Documental - Navalny
Diseño de producción - Babylon
Estrella en ascenso - Emma Mackey
Actor - Austin Butler (Elvis)
Actriz - Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Película - All quiet on the Western Front
Sonido - All quiet on the Western Front
Música original - All quiet on the Western Front
Diseño de vestuario - Elvis
Película extranjera - All quiet on the Western Front
Corto británico - An irish goodbye
Corto animado británico - The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse