Oscar 2023: Aquí la lista de nominados

México | 2023-03-10 | Staff / Imagen del Golfo
Esta es la lista de quienes competirán por ganar un Oscar este 12 de marzo

La entrega numero 95 de los premios Oscar esta cada vez más cerca. La Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas premia lo mejor del cine, por lo que aquí te contamos quienes competirán por la emblemática estatuilla.

La gala será llevada a cabo el próximo domingo 12 de marzo en punto de las 19:00 horas y tendrá como anfitrión especial a Jimmy Kimmel.

 

Nominaciones

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert
  • Avatar: el camino del agua – James Cameron y John Landau
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh
  • Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick Schuyler Weiss
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan,, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang
  • The Fabelmans - Kristie Macosko Kreiger, Steven Spielberg Tony Kushner
  • Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert
  • Top Gun: Maverick -Tom Cruise,, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer
  • Triangle of Sadness - Erik Hemmerndorff y Philippe Bober
  • Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand

 

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett
  • Ana de Armas
  • Andrea Riseborough
  • Michelle Williams
  •  Michelle Yeoh

 

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler
  • Colin Farrell
  • Brendan Fraser
  • Paul Mescal
  • Bill Nighy

Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh
  • Daniel Wkan
  • Daniel Scheinert
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Todd Field
  • Ruben Östund

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - Almas en pena de Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Todo a la vez en todas partes
  • Stephanie Hsu - Todo a la vez en todas partes

 

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsh – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Babylon - Mary Zophers
  • Black Panther Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
  • Elvis – Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harries Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan

Mejor banda sonora

  • All Quiet On Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
  •  Baylon – Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
  • The Fabelmans – John Williams

Mejor Sonido

  • All quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el camino del agua
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película Internacional

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quieto On The Western Front – James Friend
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondji
  • Elvis – Mandy Walker
  • Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
  • Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor Película Animada

  • Pinocho de Guillermo Del Toro - Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
  • El Gato con Botas: El último deseo – Joel Creaford y Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast – Chris Williams y Joel Schlanger
  • Turning Red – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • All quiet on the Western Front
  • Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Mejor Guión Original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything everywhere at once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor montaje

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything everywhere all at once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Canción Original

  • Applause
  • Hold my hand
  • Klift me up
  • Naatu Naatu
  • This is life

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el camino del agua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Mejores efectos visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el camino del agua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Mejor Documental

  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Mejor Cortometraje live-action

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le pupille
  • NightRide
  • The Red Suitcase

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
  • The flying sailor
  • Ice merchants
  • My year of dicks

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • The elephant whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do you measure a year?
  • The Martha Mitchell effect
  • Stranger at the gate