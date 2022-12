Imelda, sobreviviente de violencia doméstica, proveedora oficial de tamales del Super Bowl 2023

A #ShoutOut to Imelda Hartley, owner of #HappyTamales!



She graduated from the Consular Entrepreneurship Program @IME_SRE and was selected as a #BusinessConnectAZ supplier for the #ArizonaSuperBowlLVII.



Check out her interview with @AZSuperBowl https://t.co/Q0Dp5jUvcO“ pic.twitter.com/IjKuNgoaH9